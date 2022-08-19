Brine Leas students achieve “amazing” A level results

Brine Leas School students in Nantwich achieved “amazing” A level and BTEC results.

Highlights include 21 students achieving exclusively A/A* grades at A Level with four students achieving exclusively A* grades.

BLS students are now set to attend universities across the UK including York, Cambridge, Manchester, Sheffield, Warwick, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, and Bristol.

And others will be starting apprenticeships with major employers including Rolls Royce, John Deere and Siemens.

Brine Leas headteacher David Cole said: “Congratulations to every one of our sixth form students who have produced an amazing set of results in the most difficult of circumstances.

“We are extremely pleased the efforts of students, parents and staff have produced a brilliant set of results that enables progression to the universities, apprenticeships, and the employment of choice.

“The overwhelming majority of the students who wanted to progress to university have secured their first-choice course and university.

“All students that had offers for Oxford and Cambridge have secured their places.

“The results for 2020 and 2021 were not published in the usual way and the last set of examination results published in national tables is from 2019.

“The 2022 results will be published in national tables in due course, and we are very pleased with how that will look.”