Nantwich residents warned of delays amid repair works

Nantwich residents are being warned about delays and disruption in the town amid a host of road schemes and utility repair works over next few weeks.

Highways bosses at Cheshire East Council say they are taking steps to “minimise the impact on local events” such as Nantwich Food Festival.

An authority spokesperson said they are “pressing ahead” with a small number of schemes that will “address outstanding issues” while roads are quieter in summer.

A new crossing is being installed on Peter de Stapleigh Way and will be completed before the start of the new term on September 5.

Resurfacing work for Peter Destapleigh Way and Newcastle Road is also taking place between Cheerbrook roundabout and Elwood Way.

Works are expected to be completed before the Nantwich Food Festival on September 2.

An upgrade to traffic signals at the junction of Fairfax Drive, Waterlode and Reaseheath Way will take place from Monday August 22 to Thursday September 1.

This will be completed before the food festival begins.

Major footway improvements continue in Beam Street through to October under a road closure.

Cheshire East says these works “cannot be suspended over the Bank Holiday and for the food festival” but that they will be phased and access to shops maintained.

And emergency works by United Utilities to repair a water main between Welsh Row and First Wood Street will also result in road closures.

CEC says this cannot be suspended due to the “urgent need for the repair to address potential loss of service”.

Residents and visitors to the town are warned to expect some delays in that part of the town.

A CEC spokesperson added: “Cheshire East Highways are working with contractors to minimise disruption in the town as much as possible.

“We have instructed that all temporary signals are manually controlled to avoid any potential congestion issues during what is expected to be a busy period for the town, although three of the above schemes are due to be completed before the start of the food festival.”

Details of all these schemes can be found via the council’s website here.