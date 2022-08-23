Nantwich charity megarunner receives Dabbers football shirt

Nantwich megarunner Paul Dean has received a commemorative Nantwich Town club shirt from the club’s supporters, writes Jonathan White.

Paul was presented with the shirt by Rob Woods and Ian Garnett of the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA).

He received his green 2022/23 season home shirt with the number 93 to signify the 93 miles he ran in 24 hours in June this year raising more than £7,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Paul, aged 41 and a father and teaching assistant, started his epic run in Holyhead on the island of Anglesey at 6pm and finished a day later in the centre of Nantwich.

His route included two car journeys, so he could catch up time to run alongside supporters and to make it to Nantwich for 6pm.

In September last year, Paul lost his friend Sheetal to breast cancer.

This inspired him to set a date for the challenge and begin training.

Paul ran the final leg into Nantwich with Sheetal’s husband Richie and their children Nia and Rishee.

He previously raised several thousand pounds for blood cancer charity Bloodwise (now known as Blood Cancer UK) when he ran 10 marathons in 10 days.

He ran in memory of his father David, and two friends Mark and Will, who all succumbed to the illness.

A representative from NTISA said: “We felt it was right that NTISA life member and Nantwich Town fan Paul, who does much to raise funds for Cancer Research UK should have his incredible 24 hour run from Holyhead to Nantwich acknowledged.

“Raising over £7,000 in this instance. Several of his friends in the NTISA clubbed together to honour him with this season’s shirt and ‘Deano 93’ on the back.

“93 being the number of miles he ran in 24 hours in appalling conditions may I add.”

The NTISA organises fund raising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise additional revenue for the club.

Their fund-raising efforts have bought the club a new tannoy system, amenity area by the Dabber Diner, a new ride on lawn mower for the ground staff and a fantastic disabled area, including ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at The Weaver Stadium.

For further information relating to NTISA, visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/