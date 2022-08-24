Cricket legend Henry Blofeld to perform at Crewe Lyceum

Legendary cricket commentator and broadcaster Henry Blofeld OBE brings his new show to Crewe Lyceum next month.

Famed for his plummy tones and all-round good humour, ‘Blowers’ brings “My Dear Old Things” to South Cheshire on Thursday September 8.

He will share tales of treasured moments, past and present, while looking forward to more fun and games as he returns to the crease.

Being confined to the pavilion during Covid gave Blofeld an opportunity to spend more time with loved ones, reconnect with his Norfolk roots and to reflect on his extraordinary life.

He wrote two books, recorded a daily vodcast for last year’s tests and made a 90-minute film for streaming called, At Home With Henry.

Henry said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be getting back onto the stage after nearly three years!

“It will be a lively mixture of making the Real Marigold Hotel and almost 50 years with Test Match Special.

“We’ll have huge fun and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

One of Henry’s great gifts is to engage the cricket connoisseur as well as those who know nothing about the game, with his personality, warmth and humour.

“My Dear Old Things” is an absolute treat for the cricket connoisseur and a wonderfully engaging evening for all.

Book online at https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/ticket-my-dear-old-things-crewe-2022