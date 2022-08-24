Nantwich entrepreneur shortlisted in national business awards

Nantwich-based business owner Rachel Rodgers has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Women’s Business Awards.

Rachel is a Clinical Animal Behaviourist and Dog Trainer who runs Nantwich-based “Nose to Trail”.

The Women’s Business Awards features more than 20 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award.

Rachel is in the running to win the Customer Excellence Award.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be nominated for the Customer Excellence Award with the Women’s Business Club and to now make it into the LIVE finals on October 5.

“Even if I don’t win, the reviews and testimonials my clients have left are something I will always be proud of.”

One such review was from a client who Rachel was supporting with their dog’s behaviour problems.

They said: “Rachel has been such a tremendous help and support. At one point I thought I would have to give up my dog due to his behaviour but with the help and support I am able to see the progress my dog has made.

“I really cannot thank her enough. Every time I ask for help and advice she is there, she’s taken a lot of stress of me and has always been there when needed. This lady is the miracle I needed.”

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming a host of talented businesswomen to this year’s conference.

“The day promises to be both uplifting and educational. There is a wealth of knowledge that will be shared and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded business people and to cement relationships.

“It’s the highlight of my year every year without fail.”

Voting for the award winners opens on September 1 and Rachel will be sharing her unique voting link across all her social media channels then, including Facebook and Instagram