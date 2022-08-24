21 mins ago
Nantwich Town held to goalless draw by FC United of Manchester
2 hours ago
Objections raised over plan for treehouse-style lodge in Faddiley
3 hours ago
Nantwich entrepreneur shortlisted in national business awards
2 days ago
Nantwich CC reach National Club Championship final at Lord’s
4 days ago
RSPCA receives 287 cat cruelty reports in Cheshire in 2021
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich entrepreneur shortlisted in national business awards

in Human Interest / News August 24, 2022
shortlisted - Rachel Rodgers runs Nose to Trail

Nantwich-based business owner Rachel Rodgers has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Women’s Business Awards.

Rachel is a Clinical Animal Behaviourist and Dog Trainer who runs Nantwich-based “Nose to Trail”.

The Women’s Business Awards features more than 20 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award.

Rachel is in the running to win the Customer Excellence Award.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be nominated for the Customer Excellence Award with the Women’s Business Club and to now make it into the LIVE finals on October 5.

“Even if I don’t win, the reviews and testimonials my clients have left are something I will always be proud of.”

One such review was from a client who Rachel was supporting with their dog’s behaviour problems.

shortlisted - vote for me - rachel rodgers finalist

They said: “Rachel has been such a tremendous help and support. At one point I thought I would have to give up my dog due to his behaviour but with the help and support I am able to see the progress my dog has made.

“I really cannot thank her enough. Every time I ask for help and advice she is there, she’s taken a lot of stress of me and has always been there when needed. This lady is the miracle I needed.”

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming a host of talented businesswomen to this year’s conference.

“The day promises to be both uplifting and educational. There is a wealth of knowledge that will be shared and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded business people and to cement relationships.

“It’s the highlight of my year every year without fail.”

Voting for the award winners opens on September 1 and Rachel will be sharing her unique voting link across all her social media channels then, including Facebook  and Instagram

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.