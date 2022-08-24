White Lion pub in Weston unveils £45,000 new garden area

Owners of the White Lion pub and hotel in Weston have invested £45,000 to transform its outdoor space.

And they will be unveiling the new “alfresco dining” area this weekend with a Family Fun Day at the Main Road venue.

Its new garden launch and fun day takes place this coming Bank Holiday weekend (1pm – 7pm, Sunday 28th and Monday 29th Aug).

Entry is free and visitors will experience entertainment for all ages, including live music from 2pm, and children’s activities such as a bouncy castle and face painting.

The hospitality venue has also developed a new outdoor street food menu available throughout

the weekend.

Abi Evans, General Manager at The White Lion, said: “The refurbished outdoor space at The White Lion surpasses expectations, and is one of its kind in the area.

“The team is thrilled to welcome the public to our garden launch party this weekend, with bookings filling up already.

“We offer a wide range of local ale, gin and soft drinks, and our outside bar will be ready to serve refreshingly cold beverages to our guests.”

Booking is recommended but not necessary, to make a booking call 01270 587011.

The White Lion is part of The Boulton Group, a multifaceted business in the heart of Cheshire.

Its services also include creative digital marketing, payroll, premium global travel and luxury experiences.