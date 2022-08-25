READER’S LETTER: New fencing erected after four-year battle

Dear Editor,

After four years of campaigning by Woolstanwood Parish Councillors, the Borough Council has erected a new metal safety fence between the footpath and the drop down to the Valley Brook, in Middlewich Road, near to the Rising Sun public house.

Well done to the councillors from the Minshull Vernon and District Parish Council for doggedly pursuing the reinstatement of this safety fence, on one of the busiest roads into Crewe. Everything comes to those who wait.

The old stone fence was very low and there was a severe danger that a pedestrian would fall into the brook.

The temporary safety fencing the Cheshire East Borough Council erected was an eyesore and was there far too long, but thankfully it has now been done and looks good.

Our only concern is that the metal railings have not been extended either side, as wooden fences don’t last too long locally.

However, it’s good that the worst part is now protected. It finally feels like we’ve been heard after four years.

Yours,

Cllrs Brian Silvester, Terry Piper and Philip Williams