Councillor calls for action on damaged footbridge in Stapeley

Council chiefs say they have made “repeated attempts” to get a footbridge in Stapeley repaired but without success.
The footbridge is on privately owned developer land on the Pear Tree development, linking Massey Close with Beechwood Close and the nearby shops.
The bridge has been out of action for several weeks, and has been further damaged by vandalism.
Barriers at each end of the bridge have been ripped from chains, and wooden planks on the bridge floor ripped up.
The route is well used for people going to Pear Tree and Brine Leas schools, and local shops and Cronkinson pub.
Local Nantwich South and Stapeley Cllr Andrew Martin has offered to put some of his Ward budget towards the repairs.
But Cheshire East Council say they cannot carry out repairs as it is on private land linking the two streets.
A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “We would like to see this footbridge repaired and we have made repeated attempts to contact the landowner, Vistry Homes.
“We have not received any response as yet, however, we will continue to raise the matter with them.”
Cllr Martin said: “I have raised the issue with this walkway with Cheshire East Council, and I understand they are corresponding with the property management company.
“But this bridge is now a mess, it’s been further damaged and poses a danger. I’ve offered my Ward budget towards the cost of repairing.”
We have contacted Vistry Homes and await a reply.
