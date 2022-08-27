Crewe & Nantwich RUFC academy run out at Heaton Moor

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Senior Academy were beaten 26-12 away at Heaton Moor in a pre-season challenge game.

With only six U18s available, the majority of Crewe’s team were playing up an age grade for the first time and the team was a completely new line up.

Latest recruit Nigel Ngoni started on the wing after very little time and produced a fine display.

Crewe took the game to Heaton Moor and showed they would not be pushed over by the more experienced side.

Moor opened the scoring against the run of play, and Crewe’s lack of game time began to show.

The defence became to narrow and Moor were able to run on the outside to go over for a second try to lead by 12-0.

After a deep breath and a chat under the posts, Crewe came out and stuck at it.

The ever-increasing dominance of the scrum saw them gain field position from a penalty.

The lineout worked and produced a maul moving forward that Heaton could not stop, with Jacob Belfield-Upton getting over for a well-worked team score.

Toby Evans took the extras to see the score at 12 – 7 going into the first break.

Heading out for second of three 20-minute periods, changes to the line up were made to ensure all players were given game time.

Crewe were unlucky to have Niall McCarthy held up over the line after a great move up the middle.

And again Heaton Moor had better fortune once they arrived in Crewe’s 22 and started the last session up 26–7.

On a hot day, Crewe continued to push and dominated the scrums, playing off the enthusiasm and drive that came from the forwards who carried hard all day.

The reward was an excellent team try that that saw bulldozing forward carries release the ball to the backs who went through the hands at pace to see Harry Oxley go over in the corner.

As the whistle went, C&N were still on the front foot, pushing hard and looking to score again. The game ended 26-12 to Heaton.

Crewe & Nantwich Team

Alex Huxley, Cai Owen, Charlie Grinnell, Dan Applin, Harry Oxley, Harry Reade, Jacob Belfield-Upton, Jay Latham, Joe Waterhouse, Kian Quinn, Luis Waterhouse, Nathan Aston-O’Donovan, Niall McCarthy, Nigel Ngoni, Ted Mottram, Thomas Hollins, Toby Evans, Zak Pederson.