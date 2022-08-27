1 day ago
Councillor calls for action on damaged footbridge in Stapeley
2 days ago
Brine Leas students in Nantwich achieve “amazing” GCSE results
2 days ago
Malbank headteacher praises pupils on GCSE results day
3 days ago
Nantwich Town held to goalless draw by FC United of Manchester
3 days ago
Objections raised over plan for treehouse-style lodge in Faddiley
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Tarporley racing driver Oliphant returns for BTCC this weekend

in Motorsport / Sport August 27, 2022
Oliphant returns to BTCC at Thruxton

Two-time British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant will make an unexpected return to the series this weekend at Thruxton with Team HARD.

Tarporley-born Oliphant will pilot the Cupra Leon usually driven by Will Powell for three races around the fastest circuit in the UK.

He will be competing as team-mates with Bobby Thompson under the Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero banner.

Oliphant, 32, contested four seasons in the BTCC before taking a step back from full time racing at the end of 2021 to move to Australia with his fiancée Gen.

It will be his first-time racing a front-wheel drive touring car since 2018, following a successful spell in rear-wheel drive machinery with Team BMW.

Oliphant said: “This was certainly unexpected!

“I’m only back in the UK for a few weeks and I was planning to come down to Thruxton to meet friends and colleagues in the paddock again, so it’s lucky timing that I got the call from Tony [Gilham – team principal] asking if I wanted to step in.

“It was a pretty easy decision to say yes and come racing again!

“I love the British Touring Car Championship and after four great years in the series, it’s been tough watching on from the other side of the world.

“There’s no pressure on me this weekend, I’m here to get back in the swing of things, have some fun and maybe pick up some points along the way.”

The trip to Thruxton is the eighth of 10 rounds of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship.

The usual format remains, with two free practice sessions and qualifying on Saturday, before three races on Sunday, all broadcast live on ITV4 and the ITV Hub.

(Images courtesy of Tim Glover)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.