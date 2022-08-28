Nantwich Town slump to 1-0 defeat against South Shields

South Shields came away with the win at the Swansway Stadium as they defeated Nantwich Town 1-0, writes Liam Price.
Joel Stair was back in the defence after missing Tuesday’s game at FC United, while Jack Sherratt and AJ Leitch-Smith also came into the starting XI.
Dan Cockerline went close early on from a cross he wasn’t expecting. The ball hit him and spun into the hands of Myles Boney.
There was a lengthy stoppage when Gary Liddle needed treatment on a large cut after a clash of heads.
This led to seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half.
Troy Bourne, voted Dabbers man of the match, made a great challenge to stop Joao Gomez-Carrington from breaking into the box.
After that, Nantwich had a couple of chances to score.
The first came from a nice move between Cockerline, Sean Cooke and Joel Grant, who broke into the box only for Boney to close him down well.
Then, Cooke had a decent attempt from distance that dropped just wide.
South Shields had been quiet, but struck on 35 minutes for the only goal of the game.
Good movement from Lewis Alessandra opened up space for a cross, from which Dillon Morse’s header was well saved by Louis Gray.
But Michael Woods was there to tuck in the rebound for his fourth goal in as many games.
Joe Robbins blasted over and Cooke had an effort deflected away as the Dabbers tried to respond, but the visitors went into the break ahead.
In the second half, the trademark Dabbers low corner almost paid off.
Cooke swept it towards goal but it was cut out by the mass of Shields bodies who were defending their goal.
Grant, probably the Dabbers most consistent attacking threat during the game, cut in from the left and put in a great cross.
It was a great defensive header from Morse who kept it off the head of Cockerline lurking behind him.
Another clash of heads saw Woods forced off and meant another seven minutes of time added on.
Gomez-Carrington and sub Robert Briggs both threatened to double the lead with chances that were cut out by Nantwich.
Cooke saw another effort blocked by Shields defenders and a Caspar Hughes cross was also touched away from the Nantwich men charging in.
A late Dabbers cross was fumbled by Boney but no one in a green shirt was gambling on that mistake.
And that frustration would remain as the full time whistle blew and another narrow loss against top opposition.
(Images courtesy of Peter Robinson)
