FEATURE: The ultimate travel packing checklist

Travelling can be transformative. It has long since been said that travelling broadens your mind by exposing you to new things.

More and more people are choosing to up sticks and travel for a few months or even years in some cases if they have the funds to do so.

However, travelling for an extended period of time is a huge commitment.

If you are going to be away for a while, then obviously you need to pack well, although this can be daunting and a lot of travellers end up over packing, which is a cardinal sin of travelling.

This is why we have built the following checklist, to ensure that you haven’t forgotten anything or packed too much.

The Clothes

When packing your clothes, you will obviously need to take into account where you are travelling to and when you are going.

The weather that you can expect will inform what you need to take. For the most part, people tend to travel to warmer countries during the summer months, although some people do prefer colder climes.

In addition to considering the weather, you will also need to think about the itinerary for your trip.

Are you going to spend a lot of time exploring?

Are there any specific activities that you want to do, and what social plans do you have?

All things considered, your clothing needs will likely be as follows:

 Comfortable trainers/ walking boots (plus sandals, weather permitting)

 4/5 pairs of trousers or shorts (remember to include a nicer pair for socialising)

 4/5 T-shirts (plus jumpers/fleeces if you are going to a colder country)

 A windbreaker/waterproof jacket

 Multiple pairs of underwear and socks

 Swimwear & towels

When you are packing for a longer journey, instead of packing a different outfit for every day and taking huge bags with you, you should pack a few options and find ways to rewash your clothing to allow you to reuse them.

The Electronics

Technology is a huge part of daily life, and the likelihood is that you will be packing a few electronics for your travels:

 Your phone

 The charger

 A power bank

 Hair styling products, e.g. hairdryer, straightener or curler

 A new SIM that allows you to make international calls like the ones from Lebara, who lean into the ease of SIM-only deals

 A camera

Again, you need to think about where you are going and what you are doing there.

Take a look at your itinerary to work out what you need to bring with you in terms of electronics.

Similarly to the accessories that you bring, you also need to think about the cost of the items and whether or not they could make you a target for theft.

For example, some people like to purchase a cheaper handset to take with them rather than take their own phone.

The Toiletries

Your travel budget will determine where you are staying. If you are going for cheaper accommodation, then the likelihood is that you will not be offered complimentary toiletries.

This is why you will need to pack your own. If you are flying by plane, then you will need to either check your baggage so that it can be stored underneath the plane; there aren’t any limitations on the liquids you can bring if the baggage is checked.

However, if you are travelling with carry-on luggage only, then there are limitations; all of your liquids will need to fit into a small resealable bag.

So you will need to pack wisely. There are a few toiletries that can have a myriad of uses which can make life easier:

 Baby wipes

 Sun cream

 After sun

 Shampoo & conditioner

 Shower gel

 Moisturiser or lotion

 Toothpaste

 Antibacterial gel or hand sanitiser

 A first aid kit made up of things like plasters, painkillers, antihistamines and eyedrops

 A bar of laundry soap

Unless you need certain things, for example, you always use a specific brand of shampoo, or you have a skincare routine that you can’t skip, and it is hard to find these products while travelling, it makes sense to buy a few things while you are there to save room in your luggage.

The Accessories

The accessories that you want to bring will largely depend on what you plan to do while you are travelling and where you are travelling to.

The weather will obviously affect the types of accessories that you need to bring with you.

You pack things like:

 A few small pieces of jewellery

 Hats, gloves & scarves if it is going to be cold

 Sunglasses

 Activity trackers

A lot of people are very attached to their Fitbit or apple watch, and you can definitely take them with you if you want to.

That being said, if you are travelling to a poorer country, then your jewellery or your smartwatch could make you a target for theft, muggings or pickpocketing, so you really ought to think carefully before you decide on your accessories.

Miscellaneous Extras

These items, unfortunately, do not really fit into any of the other categories, so they get their own.

For the most part, these items are geared toward making your trip more comfortable, and they tend to be common sense for the most part, but they can often be overlooked:

 A travel pillow

 A reusable water bottle

 A small everyday bag

 A tote bag or reusable shopping bag

 Laundry bags to wash your clothes in and help to keep them separate from your clean clothes

 A lock to secure your belongings should you stay in a hostel or otherwise community-minded accommodation

The Documentation

The final part of your packing list is perhaps one of the most important because it relates directly to the legality of your travels and how easy your trip will be.

This will all need to be sorted out and squared away before you can go on your trip:

 Your passport

 Any travel visas that you will need

 Your travel insurance documents

 Your health insurance documents

 Your money (which you should have already had changed into the local currency)

 Any travel paperwork like tickets that you will need

 A credit or debit card as a backup, although you might be charged for using them internationally

 A money belt or some other form of storage that keeps your documentation safe.

You should keep all of these things to hand, although nowadays, you might have digital copies in addition to your physical copies, which can act as backups.

To Sum Up

While this might seem like a lot to pack, it actually isn’t too much, especially when you consider how long you are going to be gone for.

The trick to packing for an extended trip is to pack as light as possible; it makes it easier to cart your stuff about from place to place.

Overpacking is a human compulsion which stems from the need to prepare for every eventuality, but if you follow the list above, you should have everything you need whilst not having overpacked.

Think about where you are going, when and what your plans are while you are there to help you.

(holiday packing – pic free licence from pxfuel)