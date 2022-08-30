Nantwich Dabbers Folk Club appeals for new members

The Nantwich Dabbers Folk Club is appealing for new members to join as it emerges from the Covid pandemic.

The club was founded in the lounge of the now demolished Millfield’s pub in 1987, and quickly grew into an active folk club involving top artists from across the country.

Members included Martin Carthy, Dick Gaughan, Andy Irvine, Cathal McConnell (Boys of the Loch), Vin Garbutt and more.

Club nights moved to the Railway Hotel in Nantwich where they also staged monthly concerts featuring top artists, and groups.

Spokesman Bernard Potter said: “Over the years interest has dwindled, numbers fell, and sessions moved to being held monthly.

“Since then, sessions have been held in many of the Nantwich pubs, including The Oddfellows, Three Pigeons, (now Natashas), the Red Cow, The Rifleman, The Vine, and currently The Leopard, being forced to move for various reasons, refurbishment being the dominant one.

“During lockdown numbers increased with the use of online sessions, mainly Zoom, with folk from a wide range of locations, even from as far as Denmark, joining in the sessions.

“It always had a small core of regulars, but for various reasons numbers have declined, and an urgent influx of new blood and talent is needed.

“It is a multi instrumental session, featuring music, song, poetry, and chat, covering a wide range of performance, much of it not necessarily of strictly ‘folk’ nature.

“We are urgently seeking new members, of any age and ability, beginners and those who haven’t played or sung for a long time.

“It is a very social and welcoming atmosphere, and a very therapeutic experience.”

Contact Bernard Potter for further information, on email [email protected]

(Library pic under commons licence by Marko Milivojevic)