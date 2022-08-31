FEATURE: Best TV shows of 2022 (so far!)

With increasing numbers of streaming platforms and a wealth of top content available, it’s no surprise that more of us are opting for a quiet night in.

But which television shows have stood out the most so far this year?

• Severance – Launched on Apple TV+, the outlandish office comedy Severance has been touted as one of the best TV shows of the year.

Directed by Ben Stiller and packed with big-name screen talent including Christopher Walken, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette, Severance offers a satirical take on corporate workplaces that are particularly relevant in the new age of remote work – it also has one of the best season finales of any show this year.

• Sherwood – This excellent six-part BBC drama takes the 1984 miner’s strike as its inspiration and features a stellar cast including David Morrissey and Lesley Manville. Written by James Graham (best known for Quiz), Sherwood takes an uncompromising stance when it comes to depicting the underhand tactics used by police to infiltrate mining communities and is a must-watch on UK telly in 2022.

• Stranger Things Season 4 – 2022 saw the release of the fourth season of 80s-inspired sci-fi extravaganza Stranger Things, with viewers transported back to Hawkins to catch up with Eleven and the now disbanded gang in their battle against a new villain.

As one of the most popular Netflix series to date, the latest ST offering was eagerly anticipated by fans and a major talking point on social media, even inspiring a dedicated Funko Pop range.

With the fifth and final season expected to drop in late 2023/early 2024, there’s still time to get on the ST train…

• Peaky Blinders Season 6 – This year saw the twist-filled finale of Peaky Blinders, the majestic historical gangster epic that first aired back in 2013.

Viewers who’ve been keeping up with the Shelby saga will be sad to see Tommy and family off the small screen, but rumours of a move in the works should satisfy any post-season cravings.

• Pachinko – Currently streaming on Apple TV, Pachinko is a sweeping drama based on Min Jin Lee’s epic historical novel which follows a family’s immigration from Korea to Japan between 1910 and 1989.

Tackling heavy topics like discrimination and stereotyping, this hard-hitting series has already been commissioned for a second run and is tipped for success in award season.

• Euphoria Season 2 – Available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV after a three-year wait, the second season of Sam Levinson’s no-holds-barred teen drama takes the viewer down a dark road filled with unexpected twists and turns.

This season, we got to know supporting characters like Fez and Kat a little better, but recovering teen drug addict Rue (memorably played by Zendaya) is still at the forefront of the action.

• Derry Girls – Following a group of foul-mouthed school girls in 90s Derry, Derry Girls has been Channel 4’s biggest comedy hit since launching in 2018, second only to Father Ted.

The third and final run of Derry Girls resolves the series in style and is packed with everything from celebrity cameos and GCSE results to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The show is available for streaming on All4 now.

