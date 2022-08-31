Motorcyclist injured after crash on A534 near Burland

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital today after a collision with a car on the A534 near Burland, Nantwich.
Emergency services were called at around 12.50pm today (August 31) to the junction of Cuckoo Lane and the A534.
The collision involved a white Suzuki motorcycle and a blue Skoda Fabia.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
The road was reopened at around 4pm.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1355961 or call 101.
