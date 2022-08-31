Two South Cheshire charities receive community grants

Two South Cheshire charities have been boosted after receiving community grants to help fund their activities.

Chance Changing Lives in Crewe and OPAL (Old People Active Lives) in Tarporley are the latest to receive grants from Cheshire Freemasons.

Chance Changing Lives aims to reduce homelessness and social exclusion, and promote dignity and enable people to grow and realise their potential.

The charity, set up in 2017, was selected for a community grant of £4,500 which was delivered by senior members of Cheshire Freemasons, Chris and Tim.

The donation was delivered to the charity’s office, which also houses its “social supermarket” where members of the local community who are struggling to make ends meet visit weekly to source sustainable and affordable food and household items.

OPAL has been providing a lifeline to help older people out of their houses and connect with others for a home cooked lunch, a chat and activities since 2011.

OPAL also received a £4,500 community grant given to Geoff Hope-Terry, the chair of OPAL at one of their weekly meetings at Deeside Ramblers Hockey Club.

The grant will enable Geoff and his team of volunteers to continue bringing older members of society together across rural areas of Cheshire.

Geoff said: “On behalf of everyone at OPAL I would like to thank the Cheshire Freemasons for your fabulous donation.”