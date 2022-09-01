Enzo in Nantwich to stage Charity Bake Off in aid of cancer mum

Enzo in Nantwich is staging another “Charity Bake Off” event in aid of a local lady who is living with terminal cancer.

Every penny of every cake sold will be handed directly to mum-of-two Lisa Coxon, who is fighting brain cancer after already overcoming breast cancer.

More than £20,000 has already been raised by other means on Lisa’s Justgiving Page, called “Lisa’s Best Life”.

There will also be donation buckets on the Bake Off stall during the Nantwich Food Festival this weekend.

The Bake Off has two prizes in each category – £50 worth of Enzo vouchers for each of the Fastest Selling bakes and £50 of Giovannis vouchers for each of The Showstoppers.

Enzo assistant manager Jo Thomson said: “Trying to articulate just how courageous someone must be – not just to live with this disease, but to remain as positive as Lisa does, is very difficult.

“You really need to see for yourself.

“Undoubtedly motivated by the fact she has two young children, Lisa and her husband are unbelievably strong willed.

“They are determined to enjoy every moment that they can and provide their boys with as many glorious memories for as long as they can.

“By entering our Bake Off, you are helping them to achieve this.

“Please get involved and encourage your friends to have a go too.

“You don’t have to be a pro baker to enter – very often it’s a terrible looking cake that wins the fastest selling prize!

“So be inspired, get creating and we look forward to judging your bake!

“The more cakes we get to sell, the more we can raise for this beautiful family.”

All entries need to be submitted to Enzo by 10am on the day of the bake off, this Saturday September 3.

Please bring a card with your name, name of your cake and a list of ingredients to advise of allergies.

Big cakes will be cut into 12. Cut tray bakes in to 12. If you are doing cupcakes – make 12.

The winners will be announced at the end of the Bake Off.

Lisa’s Justgiving Page says: “With two young boys and an amazing husband, we want to do what we can to enable Lisa to live her best possible life.

“The money we raise will help Lisa to do that – whether it’s through alternative treatment, private care, child care, house care, to give Lisa’s husband the time he needs being self-employed, but mainly to enable life experiences to create wonderful memories for her lovely family, whilst going through treatment.

“This page will be there for anyone that wants to fundraise for Lisa through whatever means they want to – whether that’s cake sales, fancy dress, running a marathon, or climbing Ben Nevis, which is Lisa’s Army’s next endeavour.

“No one deserves this cruel disease. This awful blow has turned Lisa and her families lives upside down.

“Any amount that you can donate will be immensely appreciated and will just help create those wonderful memories for Lisa and her boys.”

Follow Lisa on Facebook and Instagram @findingthemothership