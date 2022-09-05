Organisers of the 2022 Nantwich Food Festival have hailed the three-day event a huge success.

They say it attracted 40,000+ visitors and 200 exhibitors and resulted in a town full of contented businesses.

And despite earlier forecasts of rain, the sun shone throughout and brought in the record crowds.

Linda Martin, Chef Organiser, said: “A real highlight of the weekend that we were delighted to manage was the transformation of the Civic Hall on Saturday and Sunday into The Boulton Group Celebrity demonstration theatre, where the celebrity and TV chefs showed their cooking prowess to the delight of the audiences.”

At the opposite end of the town, Reaseheath College sponsored the second demonstration theatre where more chefs, booked by Karen Young, showed their culinary skills.

TV chef Dean Edwards showed his prowess to a packed audience, and Elliot Hill, Executive Chef of the Grosvenor Hotel Chester, had standing room only.

Karen also organised Nantwich Bake-off, won by Nicola Chesters, whose Victoria Sponge wowed the judges.

Fran Rogers won the Rising Talent bread making competition with her amazing bread.

Both winners took away hampers filled with goodies provided by the M&S Nantwich store

Festival Friday provided street entertainment and lots of activities for children and adults alike that started at 1pm.

Live music started on Friday and continued right through until the very end of the Festival, creating a great atmosphere at both The Hearing Centre Bowling Green music stage, as well as Snugburys Love Lane music stage.

A well-received initiative was the quiet hour at the beginning of the Festival for those who wanted or needed a quieter environment to browse the stalls.

The Calm Corner, organised by Direct Access, was in place for the first time, and was well-used throughout the Festival.

The Whitegates Kids Marquee was a huge success with volunteers kept busy all weekend helping children with crafts, marshmallow sculptures, gingerbread decorating and more.

The large exhibitor marquees sponsored by Applewood Independent, Hall Smith Whittingham and Mornflake, plus the Boughey Food Market, sold a wide range of food, drinks and gifts.

Festival Chairwoman Chris Farrall said: “We would like to send a special thank you to Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire East Council plus all the generous Festival Sponsors.

“Their support of the event enables it to take place every year for the benefit of Nantwich businesses, and to encourage visitors to return to the town.

“We have already heard feedback from visitors and exhibitors alike.

“A survey of exhibitors, and their comments will help guide our plans for 2023.”

Comments from visitors included: ‘Fabulous atmosphere’, ‘wonderful shops and cafes in the town’, ‘Can’t wait for the 2023 Festival’, ‘So professionally run, and what fantastic volunteers’, ‘What a great event; it’s impressive that a small market town can organise such a great festival’.

Local business, Three Wrens Gin said: “It was our best trading day EVER – we’ll be back next year.”

Nantwich business RDW was constantly busy both at the stall and in their Pillory St shop, and Mornflake Oats sold record amounts of their award-winning goods.

Cafe Cannoli sold out of pastries by early Sunday and there were lots more empty stalls.

Volunteer co-ordinator Ana Martins paid tribute to the hundreds of people who gave up their time to help run the event.

She said: “Without the passion and hard work of the volunteers, the Festival would not go ahead.

“We are all volunteers, whether we work two hours over the Festival weekend or throughout the entire year.

“If anyone would like to join us as a volunteer to be part of the success of Nantwich Food Festival, then just contact me via the Festival website or email me at [email protected]

Festival Director Nanna Pedley added: “We want to thank the local residents and businesses for their support and patience with the organisational and infrastructural demands of holding this event in the town itself.

“We do this every year to ensure that visitors experience the town, not just the Festival.”

The Nantwich Food Festival 2023 dates have already ben agreed and will be held September 1-3.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich Events Photography. Aerial image by Jonathan White)