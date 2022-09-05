4 hours ago
South Cheshire Harriers runners compete in “South Cheshire 20”

in Other sports / Sport September 5, 2022
South Cheshire 20 - runners on Rope Lane 500m from start (1) (1)

South Cheshire Harriers runners took part in the ‘South Cheshire 20’ one loop running race yesterday (September 4), writes Jonathan White.

The race, starting and finishing at Shavington Leisure Centre, took runners on a hilly 20-mile loop of country lanes through villages of Shavington, Weston, Englesea Brook, Betley, Wrinehill, Shraleybrook, Audley, Barthomley, and Weston.

More than 200 runners took part, including numerous participants from South Cheshire Harriers and Nantwich Running Club.

The fastest male was Nicholas Barry (Sale Harriers) in 1:55:08.

The fastest female (and sixth fastest overall) was Hannah Lucas in a new female course record of 2:06:47.

Some competitors used the race as training for next month’s Chester Marathon.

On finishing competitors received a goody bag containing a medal, running top, and snack.

South Cheshire 20 was sponsored by Mornflake and C D Construction.

South Cheshire 20 - runners on Rope Lane 500m from start (2) (1)

Official race photos will be available as a free download from Bryan Dale’s website.

The race was also part of the North Staffordshire Road Runners Association (NSRRA) series.

South Cheshire Harriers are a running club for all abilities, who inspire you to be the best runner you can be.

They meet every Tuesday & Thursday evening from Crewe Vagrants Sports Club, Newcastle Road, Nantwich.

For the full South Cheshire 20 race results and further information visit South Cheshire Harriers website.

South Cheshire 20 - runners on Rope Lane 500m from start (4) (1)

