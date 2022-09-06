5 hours ago
Police appeal after Crewe crash victim dies four days after collision
Police appeal after Crewe crash victim dies four days after collision

September 6, 2022
google maps - mill street and A534 junction

A motorcyclist involved in a collision in Crewe died four days after being treated for a broken leg, police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and video footage after the crash involving the 20-year-old rider on a blue Lexmoto Crescent motorbike and a silver Ford Fiesta.

It happened at the junction of A534 Nantwich Road and Mill Street shortly after 8.30am on September 1.

The rider was taken to hospital for a broken leg and was later discharged.

But police say he died after falling ill at his home four days later on September 5.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation to establish the cause of his death is currently underway and as part of their enquiries officers are appealing for information in relation to the collision.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police here quoting IML 1356571 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously or call 0800 555 111.

