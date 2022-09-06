Scooter fans enjoy Smell The 2 Stroke event in Nantwich

Hundreds of scooter owners flocked to Nantwich for a get-together organised by Dabbers Scooter Club, writes Jonathan White.

The 14th annual ‘Smell The 2 Stroke’ event took place at The Railway Hotel on Pillory Street in Nantwich on Sunday (September 4).

Scooter owners travelled from all over England and north Wales. Makes on show included Lambretta, Piaggio and Vespa.

Variants included scooters with a trailer and even a scooter fire engine, which brought a smile to many faces!

The pub was open, plus there were food outlets and stalls selling a range of scooter-related merchandise, clothing and spare parts.

There was also live music from Blozone on a stage area in a large marquee at the rear of The Railway Hotel.

The event was preceded by a ride out from Broxton to Nantwich.

Dabbers Scooter Club meet at The Railway Hotel on the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm.

All are welcome. For further information search Dabbers Scooter Club on Facebook.



