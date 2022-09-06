12 hours ago
Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke to step down
17 hours ago
RSPCA Stapeley warning after swan shot dead on River Weaver
19 hours ago
Average speed cameras to be trialled in Cheshire, says PCC
20 hours ago
2022 Nantwich Food Festival hailed huge success with 40,000+ visitors
21 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP backs new PM Truss to deliver energy help
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Scooter fans enjoy Smell The 2 Stroke event in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews September 6, 2022
Scooters on display outside The Railway Hotel (1) (1)

Hundreds of scooter owners flocked to Nantwich for a get-together organised by Dabbers Scooter Club, writes Jonathan White.

The 14th annual ‘Smell The 2 Stroke’ event took place at The Railway Hotel on Pillory Street in Nantwich on Sunday (September 4).

Scooter owners travelled from all over England and north Wales. Makes on show included Lambretta, Piaggio and Vespa.

Variants included scooters with a trailer and even a scooter fire engine, which brought a smile to many faces!

The pub was open, plus there were food outlets and stalls selling a range of scooter-related merchandise, clothing and spare parts.

There was also live music from Blozone on a stage area in a large marquee at the rear of The Railway Hotel.

The event was preceded by a ride out from Broxton to Nantwich.

Dabbers Scooter Club meet at The Railway Hotel on the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm.

All are welcome. For further information search Dabbers Scooter Club on Facebook.


Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.