HOTEL REVIEW: The Queen at Chester Hotel

Chester oozes history – with its Roman walls, amphitheatre, Tudor buildings and cobbled streets.

Sometimes it’s easy to forget such a fine city exists on our doorstep – and to experience all its attractions, it warrants an overnight stay.

So we decided to step back in time and experience a taste of Royal treatment.

Built opposite Chester station originally to serve first-class rail passengers, The Queen at Chester Hotel offers just that.

It’s a building many day visitors will have walked past from the station towards the city centre or for a day at Chester Races.

But on closer look, it’s a fascinating venue and once you step inside you are taken back in time to how the Royals, rich and famous would have enjoyed their stopovers here.

Its frontage shows off a magnificent brick and stucco Italianate building, which opened in 1860 and has played host to some famous names.

Walking into its amazing reception and lobby area, it really does transport you back to the grandeur perhaps enjoyed by the upper classes of the Victorian era.

But this Best Western hotel will suit more than the wealthy in terms of budget – with rooms and deals which may take you pleasantly by surprise.

We stayed in one its 221-rooms, enjoying a King Superior room in its relatively new ‘King’ annexe which was opened in 2008 as visitor numbers grew.

Each floor is themed on a different country and its past Kings.

On the fourth floor it was Italy – and room was adorned with grand paintings and images.

Red and gold colours throughout enhance the sense of regalness.

Rooms are spacious, well equipped, with large bathrooms and extremely comfortable beds.

It’s all designed to further the taste of luxury – something a little extra to offer the customer away from the more modern ‘beige’ bland hotel backdrops.

Corridors – and it’s very pleasant courtyard – are abound with the Roman theme as well, almost museum-like with sculptures and statues, and plaques full of information.

The sweeping staircase from reception and the ornate and beautifully presented Victorian lounges add to the experience.

The King’s Grill is almost subdued in comparison – but that did not spoil our appetite!

We enjoyed the dinner and breakfast deal, and the three-course menu offered just about enough choices for each course, with options to upgrade for a few extra pounds.

Even among all this history, you are not without the modern needs of customers – superfast fibre optic wi-fi (one of the best hotel wi-fi connections we’ve experienced!), satellite TV and 24-hour room service.

Located next to a bustling railway station and busy road, you shouldn’t expect perfect silence in the morning.

But the next time you’re heading to the Races or Christmas shopping or to enjoy the history of Chester, this quirky step back in time is certainly with the experience.

You can find out about room prices, deals and availability on its website here.