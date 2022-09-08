Nantwich and nearby villages are announcing their plans to mark 10 days’ of state mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Nantwich Town councillors held a minute’s silence as official news of her death was announced just a couple of minutes into tonight’s town council meeting.

A full state funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on the 10th day. This is likely to now be on Monday September 19 so it does not fall on a Sunday. And it will be declared a Public Holiday.

Flags at the Civic Hall and St Mary’s Church will fly at half mast throughout the period of mourning.

Books of Condolence will be opened at various venues, including the Civic Hall and possibly St Mary’s Church.

Some may be sent to schools and care homes in the local area.

The council said pre-arranged events at the Civic Hall and other venues are likely to be cancelled during this 10-day period.

Any celebratory, seasonable events or markets will be cancelled or re-scheduled.

Residents with a vertical flag poles in and around the town are encouraged to fly the Union Flag at half-mast throughout the period of mourning.

All flags/flag poles should return to normal by 9am the day after the funeral.

A portrait of the Queen at the Civic Hall will remain in situ for one month, being the period of Royal mourning.

After the state funeral, books of condolence will be collated and bound with a letter sent to the Private Secretary at Buckingham Palace advising that the Book of Condolence is held within the town council archives.

Dioceses will arrange full Civic Services in cathedrals and major churches on the middle Sunday of the 10-day mourning period, which is likely to be this Sunday September 11.

Local parish churches are also encouraged to hold services on the eve of the State Funeral.

Rev Mark Hart, of St Mary’s Church in Nantwich, said people were welcome to lay flowers in the well near the west door.

At St Mary’s, there will be a short service with the choir tomorrow (Friday 9th September) at 7pm. All are welcome to attend.

Further details about extra opening hours, and other special services, will be announced in due course.

Normal opening hours at the church are Monday-Saturday 9.30am-4pm, and for services on Sundays.

In Willaston, a Book of Condolence will be opened at 11am tomorrow (Friday September 9) and will remain open until 1pm at St Luke’s on Coppice Road, Willaston.

A further opportunity to sign the Book will be from 5pm until 7pm. All are welcome. Further times to sign the Book will be announced shortly.

A Proclamation will be take place at 4pm on Mike Heywood Green, Willaston on Proclamation Day. Further details will be announced tomorrow.

