REVIEW: Big Big Sky performed by Nantwich Players

Big Big Sky written by Tom Wells and directed by Sian Weedon is the latest production from Nantwich Players, writes Claire Faulkner.

Set in a café for bird watchers in East Yorkshire on the bank of the Humber Estuary, this beautifully written play gives us a glimpse into the lives of four local characters.

It’s the end of season, the birds have migrated, and the tourists have nearly all left. Angie and Lauren are about to close the café up when Dennis and Ed turn up.

Big Big Sky is a play about love, life, loss and grief but also captures the uplifting nature and friendship of community.

I enjoyed watching this play, there were moments which made me laugh out loud and moments which touched my heart.

The four cast members delivered great performances. Bethany Gail was wonderful as Angie, there is a heart-breaking but beautifully performed scene about loss with Jonathan Everitt who was great as Dennis.

Anastasia Newton gave a strong performance as Lauren as did Luke Murphy who played Ed.

I find that one of the joys of visiting The Players Theatre is the proximity the audience has with the stage, and the wonderful set design for Big Big Sky drew me in even further.

It looked so real, and I could have easily sat down and ordered pasty and beans.

At the end of the evening I left the theatre feeling quite uplifted, well done to all those involved.

Big Big Sky is running at The Players Theatre until September 17.