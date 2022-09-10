11 hours ago
CEC to improve monitoring of Section 106 money from developers
1 day ago
CEC to mark proclamation and accession of King Charles III
2 days ago
Tributes flood in across Cheshire following death of Her Majesty the Queen
2 days ago
Nantwich and villages unveil plans to mourn death of Her Majesty the Queen
2 days ago
Defibrillators to be installed at Nantwich and Wrenbury stations
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: Big Big Sky performed by Nantwich Players

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews September 10, 2022
Big big Sky - Nantwich Players

Big Big Sky written by Tom Wells and directed by Sian Weedon is the latest production from Nantwich Players, writes Claire Faulkner.

Set in a café for bird watchers in East Yorkshire on the bank of the Humber Estuary, this beautifully written play gives us a glimpse into the lives of four local characters.

It’s the end of season, the birds have migrated, and the tourists have nearly all left. Angie and Lauren are about to close the café up when Dennis and Ed turn up.

Big Big Sky is a play about love, life, loss and grief but also captures the uplifting nature and friendship of community.

I enjoyed watching this play, there were moments which made me laugh out loud and moments which touched my heart.

The four cast members delivered great performances. Bethany Gail was wonderful as Angie, there is a heart-breaking but beautifully performed scene about loss with Jonathan Everitt who was great as Dennis.

Anastasia Newton gave a strong performance as Lauren as did Luke Murphy who played Ed.

I find that one of the joys of visiting The Players Theatre is the proximity the audience has with the stage, and the wonderful set design for Big Big Sky drew me in even further.

It looked so real, and I could have easily sat down and ordered pasty and beans.

At the end of the evening I left the theatre feeling quite uplifted, well done to all those involved.

Big Big Sky is running at The Players Theatre until September 17.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.