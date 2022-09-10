South Cheshire charity to host “Retro Disco” fundraiser in Nantwich

A South Cheshire charity is hosting a “Retro Disco” event in Nantwich to help raise vital funds.

The Railway Children event will take place at Nantwich Town FC on Friday September 16.

It will feature a DJ and a host of hits from the 70s and 80s, with tickets just £10 which also includes a buffet. There will also be a raffle with a range of prizes.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the charity’s projects around the world.

Pauline Medovnikov, from Nantwich, is The Railway Children trusts and grants manager and has spearheaded the fundraiser along with colleague Peter Kent.

She said: “I have worked for Railway Children for over 25 years and seen first hand how vulnerable the children we work with are in India, Tanzania and here in the UK.

“We’ve also seen what a massive difference Railway Children can make to individual lives and to their whole family.”

Pauline and Peter are also embarking on a charity bike ride across Vietnam later in the year in the hope of raising additional funds.

“We want to do this bike ride for the children to raise more money to support them,” added Pauline.

“We’re paying most of the costs ourselves for the bike ride so the funds raised from the disco tickets and the raffle will go directly to our projects in all three countries.

“We have some great raffle prizes from local Nantwich companies who have been so supportive in helping us raise as much money as possible.”

The event on September 16 starts at 7.30pm until 12.15am.

You can buy tickets online here. Or you can buy direct from Pauline by emailing her on [email protected]

Railway Children was founded by Nantwich former railwayman David Maidment in 1996 and is now based in Sandbach.

In 2021 Railway Children directly supported 21,000 children in Tanzania, India and in the UK.

It works in partnership with British Transport Police who refer children directly to Railway Children who they consider vulnerable using the railway network.

Children run away or are forced to leave homes where they suffer poverty, violence, abuse and neglect.