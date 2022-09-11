READER’S LETTER: Memories of the Queen in Crewe

Dear Editor,

On June 24 1987, Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Crewe Rail Heritage Centre.

The Crewe Rail Heritage Festival took place to mark 150th years since the arrival of the first passenger train to stop at Crewe station on the Grand Junction Railway.

As well as opening the Heritage Centre, she visited the Camm Street Gym and other places of local interest in Crewe.

I was Leader of the Borough Council at the time and along with the Mayor and other councillors, we were very pleased to welcome the Queen and Prince Philip to the town.

I well remember the hectic preparations to ensure the completion of the Heritage Centre was on schedule in time for the Royal visit.

The day was a great success and put the town on the map.

The photo is of Queen Elizabeth outside Crewe Railway Station, Nantwich Road with the Mayor of Crewe and Nantwich, Labour Councillor Charlie Elson during the visit in 1987. (Picture from Elizabeth Bryant).

Yours,

Cllr. Brian Silvester