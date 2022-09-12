BeWILDerwood’s “Glowing Lantern Parade” returns to Cheshire

BeWILDerwood Cheshire’s “Glorious Glowing Lantern” event is returning this October.

The event puts the woods at Cholmondeley in a whole new light for visitors after hours.

Craft your very own Lantern to help the Boggles light up the woods at Hazel’s Hideaway, before embarking on a journey through BeWILDerwood like you have never seen before.

Due to the phenomenal demand of last year’s event extra dates have been added.

The event will take place every evening from the 15th to the 31st October (including October half term too) and has scheduled time slots.

Author and creator of BeWILDerwood Tom Blofeld said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing this event back to the woods.

“It was very very popular last year, so we’re excited for visitors to see all the new things we have in store!

“Tickets whizzed out last year, we couldn’t quite believe the demand, so we really recommend booking your

place right away to secure tickets!”

Tickets for the Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade are now available on the BeWILDerwood website.

If visitors wish to play in the day and attend the special event in the evening, they will need to make two separate bookings.

The event is included in the WILD WILD WILD Annual Pass Holder but holders will still need to phone to book a space.

Tickets are £12.50 each (under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers are free).

Tickets can be purchased from https://cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk/