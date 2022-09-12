34 mins ago
Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold to step down temporarily
1 day ago
Tributes for Nantwich Town councillor Philip Staley who has died aged 76
1 day ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP delivers Queen tribute in House of Commons
1 day ago
Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire pays tribute to the Queen
2 days ago
CEC to improve monitoring of Section 106 money from developers
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

BeWILDerwood’s “Glowing Lantern Parade” returns to Cheshire

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 12, 2022
BeWILDerwood Cheshire_Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade_lowres (1)

BeWILDerwood Cheshire’s “Glorious Glowing Lantern” event is returning this October.

The event puts the woods at Cholmondeley in a whole new light for visitors after hours.

Craft your very own Lantern to help the Boggles light up the woods at Hazel’s Hideaway, before embarking on a journey through BeWILDerwood like you have never seen before.

Due to the phenomenal demand of last year’s event extra dates have been added.

The event will take place every evening from the 15th to the 31st October (including October half term too) and has scheduled time slots.

Author and creator of BeWILDerwood Tom Blofeld said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing this event back to the woods.

“It was very very popular last year, so we’re excited for visitors to see all the new things we have in store!

“Tickets whizzed out last year, we couldn’t quite believe the demand, so we really recommend booking your
place right away to secure tickets!”

Tickets for the Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade are now available on the BeWILDerwood website.

If visitors wish to play in the day and attend the special event in the evening, they will need to make two separate bookings.

The event is included in the WILD WILD WILD Annual Pass Holder but holders will still need to phone to book a space.

Tickets are £12.50 each (under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers are free).

Tickets can be purchased from https://cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk/

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.