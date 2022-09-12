Hannah’s Homemade Fudge enjoys sweet taste of award success

A Nantwich fudge maker is enjoying the sweet taste of success after scooping a national award.

Hannah Wilson launched “Hannah’s Homemade Fudge” during Covid lockdown and has now been given the honour after experts were wowed by her “Marbled Milk and White Chocolate Fudge”.

The former Malbank School student has been named among the top food and drink producers globally this year, picking up a highly prized 1-star Great Taste award.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process.

And Hannah’s Homemade Fudge was dubbed a 1-star award at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

In total, 4,078 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, 1,237 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and 241 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

All products in the line-up for judging are blind-tasted. Each product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified.

The judging took place over 90 days across two judging locations in Dorset and London with a panel of more than 500 judges.

This year’s line-up saw food and drink products submitted from 110 different countries across the world.

Hannah, 23, who lives in Hurleston, said: “I am delighted to have won a Great Taste award for my Marbled Milk and White Chocolate Fudge.

“I am so proud to be adding the iconic black and gold Great Taste logo to my Marbled Milk and White Chocolate Fudge.

“I had been working in New Zealand for six months, then travelled the country and the east coast of Australia.

“I returned home a week before we went into lockdown.

“I worked full-time on a local dairy farm, and with no social life, decided to do something in the evenings and that’s when I started making fudge.

“I started taking it to work for my work colleagues who loved it and they eventually suggested I should start selling it.

“My young farmer network got me off to a great start, and word spread.

“Then my business progressively grew throughout the year.

“Farm shops and cafes started approaching me to stock my products as my name was getting known across the county.

“Now I supply various farm shops, vending machines and cafes across Cheshire and now will soon be expanding into a new unit.

“I supply wedding favours, party platters, and hotel and holiday home welcome packs amongst others.

“Being recognised with a Great Taste 1-star means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it!

“Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink world, so it really is a big win!”

Hannah, who is hoping to move into a larger unit to expand her business, also took part in the Nantwich Food Festival.

“It was my first Nantwich food festival this year and it went better than I ever expected!

“I was so busy all weekend, very close to a sell out on all three days.

“I even left on the Friday night a couple of hours early to make more so I didn’t run out on the Sunday!

“I had so many lovely comments about my fudge and people messaging me about how they loved it which makes all the hard work, worth it.

“I even had people coming back either same day or the day after for more fudge.

“The whole experience was just brilliant, meeting other traders, meeting new, old and current customers, putting names to faces was just lovely.”