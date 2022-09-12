Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold to step down temporarily

Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold is temporarily stepping down due to ill health, the club has announced today.
Mr Gold will step aside for an initial three month period.
The club said this will allow him to “focus fully on some ongoing health issues”.
A Club statement said today: “The Chairman role is very time consuming and sometimes stressful so Jon needs to step back from this so he can recuperate fully away from the day to day onus of running the football club.
“Jon will remain on the board and is fully committed to the club as always and will still be attending games wherever possible.
“But he is handing over the Chairman duties temporarily and John Dunning will step up from his Vice Chairman role for this three-month period.
“Nantwich Town Football Club wish Jon all the best and look forward to welcoming him back as Chairman when he is fully recovered.”
All Nantwich Town related queries should be sent to John Dunning on [email protected]
