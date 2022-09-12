The 25th Community Duck Race and Children’s Model Boat Race made its return to Joey the Swan recreation ground in Wistaston, writes Jonathan White.

The event was opened by Wistaston Rose Queen Emily Edge. The 11-year-old was crowned by Revd Mike Turnbull at St Mary’s Church, Wistaston in June.

Emily helped to judge the Best designed children’s model boat competition, and set-up and staffed her treasure hunt and plant stall to raise money and awareness of her chosen charity DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Emily was in the news last year when she was chosen to represent the Scout Movement to meet Kate Middleton, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge and 98-year-old war veteran Colonel David Blum OBE at the Royal Hospital Chelsea to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Emily said: “I am honoured to be the Wistaston Rose Queen and am really enjoying my time in the role.

“I hope to raise lots of money for my chosen charity over the year. Thank you to everyone for their continued support.”

43 model boats were entered into the Children’s Model Boat Rrace and a record 1,000 plastic duck race tickets were sold and entered into the Duck Race.

A one-minute silence was observed in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II prior to the first race.

There were numerous stalls featuring local charities and organisations, selling an assortment of goods or advertising their activities. Refreshments were available from the Local Scouts World Jamboree fundraising team.

The results in full:

a) Best designed children’s model boat, judged by Andrea Cross (Wistonian of the year 2021) and Emily:

1st – ‘HMS’ by Eva who won £10.

2nd place – ‘Ozzie Doggie’ by Harriett and Tom

3rd place – ‘Queen Elizabeth’ by Phoebe and Chester

b) Children’s model boat race:

1st – ‘Ozzie Doggie’ by Harriett and Tom who won £10.

2nd place – boat by Zac who won £8

3rd place – ‘Congo Queen’ by Oliver who won £6.

Duck Race (1,000 tickets sold):

1st – No.796 – Tina who won £100.

2nd – No.46 – Jessica who won £50.

3rd – No.658 – Henry who won £25.

There was commentary on both races by Dane Chaplow (Chairman, Wistaston Community Council) with ongoing excitement and incident around every bend as ducks and boats bobbed and weaved along Wistaston Brook.

The event was organised by volunteer members from the Wistaston Community Council village events team and Wistaston Memorial Hall.

A representative from Wistaston Community Council said: “We are mourning the passing of Her Majesty the Queen who reigned for 70 years and is the only monarch most of us have known in our own lifetime.

“The Queen has been a part of the life of our country for so long that we maybe didn’t imagine it would come to an end.

“Wistaston Community Council was first set up by the people of Wistaston for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebration in 1977 and we have been organising our village events ever since.

“The Queen in many of her speeches spoke of the importance of a sense of community and, after a difficult couple of years with the pandemic, it is important that we did our little bit to help the community come together.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the funds of Wistaston Community Council, Wistaston Memorial Hall, and several local charities.

The Wistaston Community events team always welcomes new members to help organise our Wistaston village events including the Flower and Produce Show (August), Fireworks Display (5th November 2022) and the December Christmas Concert.

