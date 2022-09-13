Nantwich entrepreneur honoured with Insider Media accolade

A Nantwich entrepreneur has landed a coveted place on the 2022 Insider Media under 42 list.

James Sharpe is co-founder and MD of the Nantwich-based consumer products manufacturer My Fabulosa Limited (Fabulosa).

The 2022 Insider Media NW 42 recognises the leading entrepreneurs across Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire.

James will join other finalists at a celebration event on October 19 in Manchester to recognise achievements of the 42 business leaders and mark the 30th anniversary of the 42 under 42 event.

Established three years ago, Fabulosa has had a meteoric rise.

It launched into the mature household cleaning category in 2019, and its range now includes Surface Care, Air Care, Laundry Care, Personal Care, Shoe Care and Task Specific ranges including car care and garden care.

Fabulosa opened a new state-of-the-art production facility and warehouse on the Cheshire Green Industrial Park, Wardle, Nantwich, in 2021.

The 59,000 sq ft facility has allowed Fabulosa to increase production substantially with automated filling/packaging lines fulfilling operational speeds of 120 bottles per minute and the ability to manufacture 180,000 bottles per shift.

James said: “The last three years has been a remarkable journey, and I feel very privileged to receive such high-profile recognition.

“Together with my co-founder and father Mike Sharpe, we founded Fabulosa on the insight that consumers are hungry for new fragrances and choice.

“They want their spirits to be lifted, and they want excitement.

“Since then, we have continued to ‘push the envelope’, exciting the customer as we launch new products, ranges and expand into new categories.

“Our innovative approach to fragrance, product development and building trade relationships is achieving record growth for the brand.

“The last few years has seen us building on our strategic positioning and focus to bring fragrance to alternative home and lifestyle sectors, widening our reach and disrupting other FMCG categories outside of the cleaning sector including home fragrance, shoe and trainer care, and personal care.

“We are keen to keep investing, and moving forward.”