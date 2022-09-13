A Cheshire radio presenter who held a charity night to raise funds for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity’s Breast Care Fund.

Kim Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020 and after undergoing treatment is now cancer free.

Kim, from Acton Bridge, launched her fundraising project ‘Simply the Breast’ to raise money for the fund which is used by the Breast Care team to pay for equipment and additional comforts to improve the experience of patients attending the unit at Leighton Hospital.

The event saw 800 concert goers watch iconic 80s band Heaven 17 perform at Northwich Plaza on Friday August 12.

On the night Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory, Martyn Ware and the rest of the band played to a sell-out crowd with support from The Electromantics and Mark Radcliffe’s UNE.

Kim Smith said: “We are absolutely delighted that Heaven17 fitted in a concert for this deserving cause despite their hectic touring schedule.

“We are trying to raise £50,000 and the money raised from the concert is a big step towards achieving the target.”

Carole Salmon, Community Fundraiser for MCH Charity, said: “Kim is a fundraising dynamo!

“She has an amazing way of connecting people and is so inspirational.

“I feel very proud to be able support her with her fundraising for the Breast Care Unit. The night itself was one for the fundraising history books for MCH Charity.”

For more information about donating, or about the support for fundraisers email Community Fundraiser Carole Salmon [email protected]