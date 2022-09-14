Two Cheshire Police officers have secured life-saving defibrillators to be kept in their policing vehicle.

The machines were bought via the Police Innovation Fund launched by Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer.

The Police Innovation Fund enables officers, staff and volunteers from Cheshire Constabulary to apply for funding from the Commissioner to develop and launch new projects which will have a positive impact on policing.

Det Insp Kelly-Ann Cain and Det Sgt Emily Teare, from Economic Crime Unit, applied for the fund hoping to deliver life-saving equipment to make a real difference in the community.

DI Kelly-Ann Cain said: “One of the fundamental roles of the Economic Crime Unit is to recover proceeds of crime from criminals and give back to victims, or to be used in policing or community projects.

“The idea for the funding bid came as an opportunity for the unit to continue to deliver the highest level of service to the public as assist our colleagues on the front line by providing them with equipment which will save someone’s life.

“This is a project very important to me as my father, Brian, sadly died following a cardiac arrest.

“I know personally the devastating effects and how every second matters in these situations.

“Making sure the officers have the right equipment, in the right place, at the right time makes all the difference.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer said: “This equipment has the potential to be life-saving and it is great that the fund has been able to provide this vital piece of kit.

“I would like to thank both officers for submitting this brilliant idea, their dedication to protecting the residents of Cheshire should be highly commended.”

According to The Circuit, the National Defibrillator Network, only 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK but the use of a defibrillator could double a person’s chance of survival.

For more information on the Police Innovation Fund visit: www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk/what-the-commissioner-does/commissioning-and-funding/community-funding/police-innovation-fund/