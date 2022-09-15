FEATURE: Applications for students that simplify life

College life is full of struggle and needs a lot of hard work as it sets the foundation of your career.

It is a crucial time of your life as this period paves the way for success in your life.

When you are a student, you have a lot to handle. It would be best if you single-handedly managed everything, like projects, regular studies, and attending classes.

Achieving study goals and maintaining good health should be your top priority.

By living in this world of technology, multi-tasking has become a lot easier for everyone.

As you have useful applications in your pocket, you can manage things. Smartphones aim to assist at every step of your life.

Using the apps, you can reach your daily targets without stress.

Sworkit

Having a tied-up life at college and at home, you cannot meet your wellness goals.

Ignoring your fitness regimen can make you unfit and weak. You tend to have no energy to pursue studies and meet targets.

A fitness application like Sworkit can help you to take control of your health. It prepares an organized list of workout plans for you.

With this application, you can create your personalized workout plan. The individual plans can be customized or altered per your changing body needs.

The daily health workout plan includes cardio, strength building, yoga, and stretching.

By maintaining a fitness schedule, you can pursue regular studies and live a healthy life. The Sworkit Health plan is available for Android and iOS users.

Life becomes hectic while you are pursuing higher education. You are overloaded with assignments, studies, and other routine tasks as a student.

Sometimes when setting priorities becomes difficult, then you can take help in writing assignments.

Professional help with such services as Writix can ease your life and offer time to concentrate on academics.

Writing an assignment is tedious as students have to look for the best resources to get things done.

Professional writing help service offers premium writing services that you can rely on, and it can help you a lot in your career.

Google Keep – Notes and Lists

Google Keep is a part of Google Drive. Google Keep is an effective organizational application that helps to set objectives.

It can manage your daily schedule by creating a list. The users can store information by saving audio or manually typing a note.

You can also use a text-to-speech feature that transcribes text in seconds.

The application lets you create a to-do list with the feature of setting reminders for every note.

Adding tags to each note helps you to set categories for each note that lets you sort the task and define priorities.

You can also change the colors of the note to highlight the important task.

It is a convenient tool with a user-friendly interface that lets you copy the notes and open them instantly in any other Google product like Google Docs.

It is one of the most popular Google apps that lets Android users stay organized and strike a perfect balance between their social and work life.

Unroll.me

As you have limited time, organizing emails is last on your to-do lists.

You can use effective tools to clean up your inbox with the help of this application.

It supports major email providers like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, AOL Mail, iCloud Mail, and Outlook.

Unroll.me can perform various functions like:

● Organizes all the emails in a systematic order.

● Create a proper email list that makes your inbox look tidy.

● It helps you to subscribe or unsubscribe from unwanted emails.

Shine – Calm Anxiety and Stress

If college life gives you a lot of stress and makes you anxious, then you must find ways to de-stress and listen to calming music.

The Shine application is one of the best apps for Apple users that has a wide collection of meditation music or relaxing music.

It provides a daily self-care toolkit that cares for your mental health and wellness.

By installing it, you can find easy ways to fight mental illness and get in touch with experienced counselors and therapists.

You can pursue online mental health audio courses, participate in virtual workshops and get personalized recommendations by accessing the library.

Yousician

Life in college leaves no room for exploring your love for music or skill building or pursuing any hobby like playing a musical instrument.

If you are passionate about making music, and learning any skill that gives you peace and lets you create a balance between work life and studies, then the Yousician app is just right for you.

The applications help you to learn various musical instruments like guitar, bass, piano, Ukulele, and singing.

The lesson plans let you play along with your favorite instruments and master them at your own pace.

You can be a part of regular music lessons from real music teachers or popular artists.

Todoist

Todoist application is a popular task management software that helps to finish your daily task without delay.

It has powerful in-built tools that sort your tasks and filter them so you do not miss any deadlines.

The main functions of this application that makes it useful:

● You can launch it on a desktop or tablet and fully use it by downloading the mobile version on Android, iOS, Google Chrome, Mac, and Outlook online platforms.

● It lets you focus on the most important tasks by setting priorities.

● It raises the alarm to remind you about pending tasks or any upcoming event.

● It lets you delegate tasks among the team members.

● To create synchronization, you can connect it with Google mail, calendar and other work files.

Connecting ten-plus applications like Alexa, Zappier, etc. creates a hub at one central location.

LastPass

LastPass is an effectively used password manager application that stores your password and protects your account from getting hacked.

It acts like an encrypted digital vault and actively saves all your login credential information.

Using this application, you can generate unique and strong passwords, giving its users airtight security.

The LastPass application also ensures the safety of important digital records like insurance cards, membership numbers, and other important codes and numbers.

It is smart enough as it notifies you when your personal information goes at risk.

With this application in your hand, you can sit back and throw your worries as it prevents all types of data breaches.

Conclusion

Applications are getting smart and adapting themselves to make your life easy.

The primary focus of an app is to help its users manage their tasks, share their burdens and uncomplicate life.

Regardless of the type of application, like e-commerce, travel, study, etc., it shapes your life.

Apps are a constant source of reliable information and help to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The use of the application is infinite and universal.

So, whether you are at home, at your workplace, or even chilling out with friends at the beach, the application continues to perform its best.