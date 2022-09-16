REVIEW: The Haunting of Blaine Manor, Crewe Lyceum

Do you believe in ghosts?

Dr Roy Earle’s mission is to disprove hauntings and discredit fake mediums.

Invited to take part in a seance at one of the most haunted buildings in England, Earle soon starts to experience things he wasn’t quite expecting.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor, written and directed by Joe O’Bryne is one of the best original ghost stories I’ve seen on stage in a long time.

There are lots of twists and tricks, everything you’d expect from a strong piece of theatre rooted in the tradition of Victorian gothic horror.

The cast deliver a cleverly written play, which draws the audience into the history of the manor. Without giving too much of the story away, suspense builds slowly with tales of ghostly apparitions, witchcraft and torture.

Peter Slater gave a great performance as the unbelieving Dr Earle, as did James Allen who played psychic Adolphus Scarabus.

The experience of being part of a large audience watching this added to the tension in a fascinating way.

The atmosphere in the theatre was fantastic.

There were points when we were all sitting on the edges of our seats transfixed by the production and other times when we all collectively jumped at the slightest movement or voice.

A great piece of theatre, and I hope to see more of O’Byrne’s work in the future.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor is showing at The Lyceum Theatre until Saturday 17th September.

(Written by Claire Faulkner)