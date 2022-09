Fire crews were called to help a driver trapped in his vehicle after a crash on Newcastle Road in Nantwich.

The accident happened at around 11.50am today (September 19) and involved just one car.

It’s believed the driver lost control and the car left the road.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters helped the casualty out of the car and they were handed into the care of paramedics.”

It’s not clear the extent of injuries suffered.