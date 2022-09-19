Princess Elizabeth vehicle leads way at Malpas Yesteryear Rally

A vehicle built by a Nantwich man and named after Princess Elizabeth before she became Queen, was the star attraction at the 47th Malpas Yesteryear Rally, writes Jonathan White.

The Rally, organised by Malpas Vintage Machinery Association Limited, features steam engines, miniature steam engines, commercial vehicles, military vehicles, cars, tractors, stationary engines, motorcycles, pedal cycles, and working demonstrations.

And star of the show was the ‘Princess Elizabeth’ Boy Scouts vehicle which led the parade of vintage and historic vehicles into the Main Ring.

‘Princess Elizabeth’ was built and driven by Gerald Newbrook, 76, from Blakelow near Nantwich.

His vehicle is named after Princess Elizabeth who was later to become Queen Elizabeth II.

During the Second World War when Princess Elizabeth turned 18 in 1944, she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women’s branch of the British Army.

Initially, a voluntary service, the ATS started conscripting unmarried women under the age of 30 to work in agriculture and industry to stop the gap and compensate for the labour shortages across the UK.

Based out of a training camp in Camberley, Elizabeth trained as a mechanic and driver for the Second Subaltern Windsor Unit.

Gerald is an original member of the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group, a former District Commissioner and is now an Honorary President.

Visitors to the Rally also enjoyed rural crafts, craft marquee, trade and auto jumble stands, catering outlets, a falconry display, and an old-time fairground.

For more information on Malpas Vintage Machinery Association Yesteryear Rally, visit https://www.facebook.com/malpassteamrally/