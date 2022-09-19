ROUND UP: Action from Crewe Regional Sunday League

The Crewe Regional Sunday League returned to action as Winsford Over remain the only team with maximum points in the Premier Division.
They had a 1-2 win at Broadhurst FC, who were reduced to 10 men quite early in the game.
Joe Lanceley scored for the home side, with Jamie Dawson and Tom Stanton scoring for Winsford Over.
Cheshire Cheese came from behind to beat Audlem 3-1.
Seb Burrow put the visitors ahead, but in the second half Keiron Banks equalised and two goals from Ben Reddock gave the home side victory.
George & Dragon travelled to Bunbury and had a comfortable win 1-4 over NHB, being 0-2 ahead very early in the game.
Peter Aidley netted for the home side with Robbie Hatton and Ben Brown both scoring twice for the visitors.
The Lions had to come from 0-2 down before beating Talbot 6-2. Cain Mellor scored a hat trick, with further goals from Louis Clark, Nick Raymond and Deon Messam.
Willaston White Star and Cooper Buckley were very evenly matched, and it was Cooper Buckley who won 0-1, with a goal from Nathan Dyer.
In Division One, two clubs have maximum points, and are joint top of the table.
Raven Salvador beat JS Bailey 5-0, with goals from Owen Porter (2), Steve Wright, Danny Cooper and Matthew Readdin.
White Horse won 2-3 at Faddiley , with Tom Royle netting all three for the visitors. Chris Robaszek and Chris Bedford scored for Faddiley.
Leighton FC came from 0-1 behind to beat Sandbach Town 3-2. Tom Cotton put the visitors ahead, and their other goal came from James Johnson.
For Leighton FC, Jake Foster scored two with Scott Peberdy also on target.
Nantwich Pirates beat C&N Utd (pictured) 3-1 with goals from Joey Hilton, Chris Stokes and Sam Cadwallader.
Tom Thursfield scored for C & N Utd.
Betley ventured to Burslem for their Staffs FA Challenge Cup Fixture against Adderley Green, and the match was played on a 3G surface.
It turned out to be a frustrating morning for the Regional League side, who lead 0-2 at half time thanks to goals from Dan Lomas and Danny Lavalette.
However, the home side scored twice to take the tie to penalty kicks, and Betley fell just short, losing 6-5.
(Images by Jonathan White from Nantwich Pirates v C&N Utd)
