A Nantwich pub restaurant has offered residents a chance to win a free wedding worth more than £4,000.

The Boars Head, in Walgherton, has announced the competition to coincide with new season of events in its outdoor tipi.

The venue is giving one couple a chance to win a wedding reception package worth £4,250 to include use of the tipi, arrival prosecco and trio of canapes, three-course sit down meal, dried flower table centrepiece and a personal events planner.

The tipi offers a unique reception venue both in the summer months as well as in winter as it is fully heated with a central feature fire.

The rural setting provides a rustic backdrop for photographs and the extensive private grounds means it’s perfect for children to play and explore.

Richard Colclough, Managing Director of Parogon Group, which owns the Boars Head, said: “With the cost of living continuing to rise, we know many engaged couples might be putting their grand plans on hold.

“At The Boars Head we’re all about celebrating good times with friends, family and great food.

“This is why we want to give one lucky couple their dream wedding totally free!

“We can’t wait to start getting the entries in and make their year!”

To enter, couples need to like @tipiweddings_boarshead on Instagram and Tipi Weddings at The Boars Head on Facebook, like and comment on the competition posts and submit their details via the website https://theboarsheadnantwich.co.uk/the-tipi/

The competition closes at 11pm on Sunday October 16 2022.

Full terms and conditions can be viewed on the website.

To showcase the new tipi, the wedding team will also be hosting two open days in October.

The open days take place on Monday October 3 with slots available to book every hour between 11am-7pm, and Saturday October 15 between 11am-4pm.

Couples wishing to attend can email their preferred timeslot to [email protected]