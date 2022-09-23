Crewe Pride event returns in October at Crewe Market Hall

Crewe Pride returns to Cheshire East next month with an event being held at Crewe Market Hall on Saturday October 22.

This year’s event will be Halloween-themed and will feature family-friendly entertainment, live music and stalls, located both inside and outside Crewe Market Hall.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best fancy dress to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Cheshire East.

On the day visitors can expect a live parade starting at 12pm, and information stands from local organisations and LGBTQ+-friendly charities to offer support and guidance.

Crewe library will also be hosting a Pride story time on the day between 10.30-11.30am to get families in the Pride spirit, featuring stories, crafts and rainbow badges.

Businesses, individuals and community groups are encouraged to get involved and be part of the parade.

They can apply on the Pride in the Park website before the application deadline on Friday September 30.

LGBTQ+ singer songwriter Claire Mooney will play host on the day, alongside musician and writer Rosie Garland.

Cllr Marilyn Houston, Cheshire East Council equality, diversity and inclusion member champion, said: “We are so pleased to be bringing our Pride event back to Crewe, following a virtual event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Like our previous live Pride events, this promises to be an amazing afternoon of live music, entertainment and celebration as we come together in support of our LGBTQ+ community in Cheshire East.

“This year’s Halloween theme promises to bring together children, families and LGBTQ+ individuals alike, with the opportunity to embrace the fancy dress theme, have fun, and indulge in some of the excellent delicacies on offer within Crewe Market Hall, and the stalls on the day.

“It’s important that we not only host an annual Pride event within Cheshire East but continue to promote the importance of promoting the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals in the borough throughout the year.

“This is something we’re working with our community in order to achieve, and this event is just one way we can start to listen to the voices of our LGBTQ+ community.”

Key sponsors this year include Crewe-based businesses Bentley Motors, Radius Payment Solutions and the Co-op.

Further details including confirmed acts will be revealed soon on the Pride in the Park website.