Nantwich Pirates win in Presidents Cup + full local round up

Nantwich Pirates earned a fine win in the Presidents Cup against Leighton FC.
Mike Truan bagged a hat-trick for the Pirates at the King George V playing fields.
Andy Truan also scored for Nantwich with Reece Quinn netting a consolation for Leighton FC.
Also in the cup, Audlem beat Willaston WS 2-1 with Seb Burrow and Ben Walker scoring for Audlem.
Dan Harrison scored for Willlaston WS.
The Lions also progressed to next round with a 5-1 win at Broadhurst FC having led 3-0 at half-time.
Jordan Amson scored a hat-trick with Russ Schofield and Lewis Clarke also scoring. Joe Lance scored for Broadhurst.
Raven Salvador won 6-4 against C & N UTD in a high scoring game.
Scorers for Raven Salvador were Dan Cooper 2, Owen Porter, Steve Wright, Ben Styche and Matt Readdin. Nathan Bennett, Jack Cope, Rhys Bennett and an own goal scored for C & N UTD.
In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, NHB FC are the new leaders following an 8-2 win over Talbot.
Matty Ashbrook scored a hat-trick with Alex Ball scoring two with Pete Aidley, Graham Wilbur and Jon Hallam also scoring. Scott Rankin scored both goals for Talbot FC.
George & Dragon won a tight encounter with Cheshire Cheese 3-2 with both sides taking the lead in the game, George & Dragon led 1-0, Cheshire Cheese then led 2-1 before George & Dragon levelled and scored the winning goal in the 2nd half.
Scorers for Cheshire Cheese were Keiron Banks and Dale Campbell with Scott Taylor 2 and James Cain scoring for George & Dragon.
Betley FC started their league campaign with a 4-1 win over Cooper Buckley with 2 goals each for Keiron Duckers and Dan Lomas with Luke Gillan scoring for Cooper Buckley.
In Division One Cheshire Cat made it two wins out of two with a hard fought 3-2 win over White Horse.
Scorers for Cheshire Cat were Tom Dawson, a Will Emerton penalty and a header from 5ft 2in Alex Riley. Zak Saadouni and Nick Gegeory scoring for White Horse.
The performance of the Cat keeper Andrew Wright proved to be decisive following a number of excellent saves.
Sandbach Town won 6-0 at Princes Feathers with Liam Kettle scoring a hat-trick and other goals from Harry Baker, James Johnson and Jacob Swale.
(Pics of Pirates v Leighton courtesy of Jonathan White)
