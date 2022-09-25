Vaccination centre at Hollowood Pharmacy back open in Crewe

A new vaccination centre has opened in Crewe to help administer the COVID-19 autumn booster campaign.

Hollowood Chemists have opened a new centre at Crewe Honda Centre on West Street.

The original vaccination centre was inside the Crewe Honda Centre showroom and administered more than 100,000 jabs to people across South Cheshire between January 2021 and March 2022.

The new vaccination centre is behind the showroom in a converted outbuilding on the site and opened in early September.

Roger Morris, Managing Director of Crewe Honda Centre, said: “The good news is we are back carrying out boosters again with Hollowood Chemists’ West Street Pharmacy in one of our smaller buildings on site.

“This building had been empty for over 40 years, but is now set up as a fully functional approved by the NHS vaccination centre.

“It has been great to be involved again and I am delighted that we could donate the building that has been empty for such a long time to such a good cause.

“Thanks to everyone at Royal Enfield, Motogb and the Mason family who did not hesitate in giving me the thumbs up to support the NHS and local Pharmacy.

“A big thanks to Vikas Gautam who has been a big help to me from Royal Enfield in making this happen. Vikas is one of the nicest people I have ever come across in the motorcycle industry.

“Good luck to Raj, Jainil and Centre Manager Claire who once again take charge of vaccinations in the Crewe area.”

For further information contact West Street Pharmacy on 01270 213097.