Crewe & Nantwich RUFC suffer heavy 62-9 defeat at Hereford

Crewe and Nantwich 1sts were brought back down to earth with a bump with a heavy 62-9 defeat away at Hereford.

Last time the two sides met, it ended in a 23-23 all draw and Crewe hoped to upset the home side’s good start to the season.

But the hosts produced a strong second half performance to run out convincing winners.

The first half started with a quick try by Hereford but Crewe responded with a nice penalty from Logan Lynch for 5-3.

Hereford scored again underneath the sticks, leaving the score 12-3 before Logan added two more penalties leaving the score 12-9 after a competitive first half.

The game then turned away from C&N as a result of two cards.

Just before half time, Sam Harper received a yellow card giving him 10 minutes on the sidelines.

The second half unfortunately started worse than the first finished for Crewe, with John Stuart seeing a red.

Playing with reduced numbers, the young Crewe team never gave up and played until the end.

But they had had no answer as Hereford ran in try after try, taking full advantage of their numerical superiority.

With several players unavailable this week, C&N welcomed six of last year’s Colts side to the 18-man squad and handed out two further debuts to Jack Drewery and Sam Ridout.

With 13 of the 18 being home grown C&N players, 12 of who are 22 years old or younger, the future certainly looks bright for the club on and off the field.

Next week, Crewe face league leaders Ludlow at home, 3pm kick off at the Vagrants.

Beforehand there will be a lunch for members of the 1996/97 team that represented the club at Twickenham in the final of the Cheshire Plate.

Meanwhile, at home the second XV triumphed 24-17 in a thoroughly entertaining match versus Altricham Kersal.

And on Sunday, the Ladies team were beaten in their first league fixture of the season 22-44 versus Sale 1861.

In an excellent match, Crewe led at half time playing some really strong, off loading rugby inspired by captain Mollie Latham.

After the break Sale came back into the game as their pacy backs scored some vital tries to wrap up the points.

(Report by Jimmy Creighton and Graham Jackson, images by Tony Pennance)