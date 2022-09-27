Nantwich head praises air ambulance after school emergency

A Nantwich headteacher has praised the North West Air Ambulance after it attended an emergency earlier today.

The incident happened at Brine Leas School on Audlem Road where a pupil needed urgent treatment.

The air ambulance flew out and landed after it emerged land paramedics could not guarantee attending on time.

BLS headteacher David Cole said: “An air ambulance has attended the school site today, which was as a precautionary measure as the ambulance service couldn’t guarantee a sufficiently quick ground ambulance response.

“After receiving support from school staff, the pupil was attended to by the ambulance crew and has made good progress.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the crew for their professionalism and care.”

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we were called out to an incident in the Nantwich area today at 10:53. The incident occurred on private property.”

The North West Air Ambulance is a registered charity relying on donations and fund-raising.

It said: “From accidental injuries to severe medical emergencies, our crew delivers specialist and enhanced pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured, and transport patients to the most appropriate hospital to achieve the best outcomes for them.

“Medical interventions that we provide at the scene of an incident include Rapid Sequence Induction (RSI), administering blood transfusions, analgesia, and many other lifesaving interventions.

“We receive no government or NHS funding and must raise over £9.5 million to keep us operational.

“It’s only thanks to the generosity of people like you that we can continue flying to save lives.”