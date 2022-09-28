Cheshire Fire Authority appoints new Chief Fire Officer

Cheshire Fire Authority has appointed Cheshire Fire Service’s new Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive.

Alex Waller takes on the role in place of Mark Cashin, who has retired.

CFA Chair Cllr Bob Rudd said: “Alex and the other candidates followed a rigorous and thorough process and his success will see him officially take up the role on 1st October.

“I and my fellow fire authority members are looking forward to working with Alex whose wealth of experience and breadth of knowledge stands him in good stead to take up the role.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark for his inspirational leadership during his tenure, his dedication to public safety and equality, diversity and inclusion has been inspirational and we wish him every happiness for his retirement.”

Mr Cashin retires following a 33-year career with the fire and rescue service.

He said: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service could not be in safer hands than Alex’s.

“We have worked closely over the past few years and I know that his vision and energy will continue to develop the Service further in order to maintain and improve what we offer to our communities.”

Mr Waller said he felt “proud and privileged” to be selected for the post.

Born in Widnes where he continues to live with his wife Mandy and two children, Alex joined the Service in 1993 as a 17-year old apprentice.

He has served for 29 years in a variety of roles and ranks in all parts of Cheshire, most recently as Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO).

He also led on strategy and has helped to transform services and improve firefighter safety.

He is the north west strategic lead for Prevention and throughout the coronavirus pandemic chaired the multi-agency Local Resilience Forum and acted as the service’s strategic lead.

During the pandemic, he instigated numerous collaborations to help the public, one of which led to fire staff delivering more than 100,000 Covid-19 jabs to local people.

Mr Waller said: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is bursting with amazing, dedicated staff with a laser focus on helping people and saving lives.

“I feel proud and privileged to be Chief Fire Officer serving my home county and I look forward to leading a Service that is, without doubt, wholly committed to the safety of Cheshire’s residents and businesses.”