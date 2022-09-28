Nantwich Spooktacular returns to Dorfold Park for 2022

Dorfold Park in Nantwich will host the Halloween Spooktacular on October 29.

Organised by Blitz Fireworks, the 14th anniversary of the Spooktacular will feature a pyro-musical display along with entertainment such as funfair rides and fancy dress competitions for children and adults.

There will also be a Punch and Judy show, children’s entertainment, food and drink vendors, and the Melody Corporation’s Halloween Scare Maze, which is exclusive only to this event.

John Malam, managing director at Blitz Fireworks, said: “This year’s event is going to be even bigger, even better and even scarier than ever before!

“We have tons of amazing children’s rides and white knuckle rides for the thrill-seekers, a rib-tickling show put on by Punch & Judy for the kids, and a wide range of hot food and drink outlets to keep mum and dad happy too.

“Children who enter our Fancy Dress Competition will also receive a voucher for free ice cream courtesy of Snugburys Ice Cream!

“We can’t wait for all the fun to begin!”

A selection of spirits, beers and wines will be available from a fully-licensed on-site bar.

Cash payments are permitted only on entry, but advance tickets can also be bought before the event on the Nantwich Spooktacular website at an extra special discounted price.

Gates open at 5pm, and the firework display begins at 8pm.

John said: “We want to thank all our sponsors for making the Nantwich Spooktacular a reality! Alpha Omega Securities, Mitten Clarke, Snugburys, the Melody Corporation, Enviro Skip Hire, Cheshire Lamont, James Du Pavey, Acer Plant & Grab Hire, and Willow Productions are all local businesses who are as passionate as we are about making the Spooktacular the best it can be!

“And trust me, this is going to be one very special event!”

Book your ticket today at nantwichspooktacular.com