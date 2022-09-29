7 hours ago
Cheshire College on-campus nursery earns “Outstanding” Ofsted rating
8 hours ago
Poll shows most against pedestrianizing Beam Street in Nantwich
1 day ago
Cheshire Fire Authority appoints new Chief Fire Officer
1 day ago
Cheshire East Councillor’s warning over “deadly flu” amid vaccine campaign
1 day ago
Care at home providers receive 14% fees rise from Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

‘Wheels of War: Past & Present’ 2022 held at Crewe Heritage Centre

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 29, 2022
Wheels of War - Visitors enjoy the exhibits

The annual ‘Wheels of War: Past & Present’ military vehicle show took place at Crewe Heritage Centre, writes Jonathan White.

The show featured military vehicle displays from World War 1 to modern day and also included militaria, trade stalls, model displays, Sniper Alley, vintage stalls and a tombola.

There was musical entertainment from the South Cheshire George Formby Ukulele Society and Crewe Brass band.

Numerous people wore 1940s clothing over the weekend.

Crewe Heritage Centre was open to visitors including its three signal boxes, the Advanced Passenger Train, model railway displays and layouts, and static locomotive displays.

The event was organised by Crewe & District Military Vehicle Club in support of Help for Heroes.

Crewe & District Military Vehicle Club meet on the last Tuesday evening of each month at Hops Belgium Bar in Crewe.

New members are always welcome. For further information please visit their website http://www.cdmvc.co.uk/ or Facebook page.

Some of the military vehicles on display in the Exhibition Hall (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.