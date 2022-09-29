The annual ‘Wheels of War: Past & Present’ military vehicle show took place at Crewe Heritage Centre, writes Jonathan White.

The show featured military vehicle displays from World War 1 to modern day and also included militaria, trade stalls, model displays, Sniper Alley, vintage stalls and a tombola.

There was musical entertainment from the South Cheshire George Formby Ukulele Society and Crewe Brass band.

Numerous people wore 1940s clothing over the weekend.

Crewe Heritage Centre was open to visitors including its three signal boxes, the Advanced Passenger Train, model railway displays and layouts, and static locomotive displays.

The event was organised by Crewe & District Military Vehicle Club in support of Help for Heroes.

Crewe & District Military Vehicle Club meet on the last Tuesday evening of each month at Hops Belgium Bar in Crewe.

New members are always welcome. For further information please visit their website http://www.cdmvc.co.uk/ or Facebook page.