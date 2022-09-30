FEATURE: How to create a luxury bathroom

A luxury bathroom is the ultimate, well, luxury!

And whilst we might associate stand-alone baths, rain shower heads and marble floors and surfaces with big spas and mega mansions, luxury bathrooms can be adapted for just about any home.

The secret behind luxury bathrooms? Attention to detail.

Whether it’s a stunning centrepiece, bougie wallpaper mood lighting and artwork, there are plenty of ways to bring that ultimate spa experience to your home.

What’s more, by investing in your luxury bathroom, you’re setting your house up well if you plan on selling in the future.

By far the most important rooms to get right for potential buyers are the kitchen and bathroom.

So have fun, create yourself a gorgeous pampering space and don’t be afraid to bring in your own personal style too.

Walk in showers

Forget clamouring over the bathtub to get to the shower! Installing a walk-in shower or wet room glass panels is a great way to add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom.

You also have many more possibilities when it comes to the new shower you want to install.

Opt for the ultimate showering experience with a thermostatic shower that includes a waterfall function, body jets and handsets, they control the temperature seamlessly with very little intervention.

Pick a good colour scheme

No, not all luxury bathrooms have to be a sterile shade of white.

Try softening the room with pretty pastels like blush pink, violets and yellows and choose your wallpaper and tiles accordingly.

Don’t be afraid to embrace bold colours and patterns too; beautiful tiles can actually serve as the centrepiece in your bathroom and bring a huge amount of personality to the room.

Then, offset your colour scheme with natural materials like woods and marble, giving it a more grown-up vibe that also looks rustic and soothing.

Lighting

Lighting is, arguably, as important as all the essential bathroom components.

After all, this is where you do your make up, fix your hair, paint your nails and whatever other ways you like to pamper yourself.

Clever lighting can recreate that spa experience that you want your luxury bathroom to deliver.

Place your lighting strategically in cosy corners and near vanity mirrors, making for a tranquil and inviting space that isn’t too bright and glary.

Search for lighting devices that can be dimmed or brightened according to your needs, turning them low for a soak in the bath and brighter for some more precise work like eyebrow plucking!

With the right lighting and clever mirror positioning, you can transform a relatively small space into something much more spacious with little to no effort.