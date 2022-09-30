Yvette Fielding launched her new ghost story book – ‘The Ripper of Whitechapel’ – at a sold-out event at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, writes Jonathan White.

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge staff member Kathryn Rush introduced Yvette and interviewed her about her new book which is the second in her The Ghost Hunter Chronicles series for readers aged 11 years and over.

Yvette also read a spookily scary passage from her new book to the fifty people present at the event, with some visitors travelling from as far as the Wirral, Norfolk and Hertfordshire.

In ‘The Ripper of Whitechapel’, when the ghosts of two young children start to haunt a local school, trainee ghost hunters Eve, Clovis and Tom are invited to help investigate the case.

But before long they realise there is more to this haunting than they first realised.

Could it be that the ghost children are victims of Jack the Ripper? And is the evil Ripper of Whitechapel about to unleash a new campaign of terror from beyond the grave?

There’s still plenty to come from Eve, Clovis, and Tom as Yvette has already written the series’ third instalment.

There was also an opportunity for attendees to ask Yvette questions about her career.

Yvette was the youngest ever Blue Peter presenter at age 18, and she went on to host and produce Ghosthunting With… and Most Haunted to become television’s ‘first lady’ of the paranormal.

The ticket price included a signed copy of Yvette’s book and an extensive range of snacks.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Yvette back for the second instalment of ‘The Ghost Hunter Chronicles series’.

“We were all glued to our seats listening to her talk about this book and having our appetite whetted for the third book, due out next year.

“A special appearance from ‘Watson’ her ghost-hunting Bulldog was very welcome too, and ever supportive Karl making sure Yvette’s fans who couldn’t come got to share in the evening.

“We have signed copies of ‘The Ripper of Whitechapel’ for sale.”

For further information relating to Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge visit them at 46 High Street in Nantwich, or contact via phone 01270 611665, email [email protected]