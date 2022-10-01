Wistaston Tennis Club hosts successful season-ending finals day

The annual Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club Finals Day took place on their two courts behind the Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre, writes Jonathan White.

Bill Heath (WJTC Chairman) compered the event and presented the trophies to the winners.

Junior Tournament Winners:

Over 12s – Harry Storey beat Ethan Houlton 4-2.

Over 10s – Sam Hough beat Dexter Wild 4-1.

The Junior tournaments were renamed in memory of Alan Jones, who passed away in July last year.

Alan was a dedicated tennis coach from Wistaston who helped WJTC youngsters and club regulars develop their skills.

He served as a county coach in Cheshire for many years, featured on the veterans circuit, including playing at Wimbledon, and he was still turning out on court well into his eighties.

Adult Tournament Winners:

Men’s Singles Final: George Raiswell retained his title beating Ryan Harper-Griffiths 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles Final: George Raiswell and Andrew Good beat Ryan Harper-Griffiths and Chris Raiswell 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-2.

Open Doubles Final: Ryan Harper-Griffiths and Roy Broughton beat George Raiswell and Andrew Hough 6-4, 6-4.

On display were the two shields won this year by Wistaston A in the Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.

Wistaston A were captained by George Raiswell and won Division 2 in the Spring League and won Men’s Division 2 in the Summer league.

The team were presented with the shields at the League’s ‘John White Presentation Day’ at Hartford Tennis Club earlier in September.

The League presentation day was renamed in memory of former League Secretary John White, who passed away in July 2020.

Prior to and during his retirement from the education sector, John White was Secretary of the South & Mid Cheshire Tennis League for over 30 years.

He had been presented with Honorary County Colours from the Cheshire Lawn Tennis Association for his long-standing services to the South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League.

The best male players from WJTC also combined with Crewe Congregational Tennis Club for the first time to form a ‘Wistaston Congregational’ team and competed in the LTA’s Cheshire National League (Summer 2022).

Wistaston Congregational played their home matches on their hardcourts in both Wistaston and Crewe and went up against other teams across the county consisting of Bowdon, Hoole, Hoylake, Cheshire Oaks and Heswall.

Each team contained four players who competed in a singles and doubles format.

Wistaston Congregational were captained by Charlie Robinson and finished in fourth place out of the six teams winning 187 games and losing 215 games and will continue in the Cheshire National League next season.

For further information relating to WJTC visit their Facebook page or phone: 01270 560471.